Poll Shows More Than 40% Of Republicans Would Back Trump In 2024 GOP Primaries

A survey has revealed that more than 40% of respondents would support the candidature of former US President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries, which determine the party's nominee for president of the United States in the upcoming election.

Republican primary voters were read a list of 15 announced and potential candidates for the 2024 nomination, and Trump "topped the list with 43%", as per the report released by a US media outlet that conducted the survey, reported Sputnik.

The second name on the list was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who received 28% of the votes, while former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence received 7% each. The last on the list was Texas Governor Greg Abbott and House Republican Liz Cheney, each at 2%. This development comes after Trump mocked Florida's governor on his Truth Social platform. Trump said that Ron DeSantis is "RINO in disguise"; the acronym RINO stands for "Republican in Name Only". He also said that the governor’s "poll numbers are dropping like a rock".

"Ron DeSanctimonious wants to cut your Social Security and Medicare, closed up Florida & its beaches, loves RINOS Paul Ryan, Jeb Bush, and Karl Rove (disasters ALL!), is backed by Globalist's Club for NO Growth, Lincoln Pervert Project, & 'Uninspired' Koch — And it only gets worse from there," the ex-POTUS argued. Notably, Trump's attacks against DeSantis come amid speculation that the latter may stand against Trump in the upcoming primaries, despite the fact that DeSantis has not made any official announcement to run for office.

Earlier in mid-November 2022, Trump had announced his candidature for President of the United States. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidature for president of the United States," he said. Apart from Trump, Nikki Haley has also announced her bid to enter in mid-February, saying that "it's time for a new generation of leadership".

During her campaign, Haley rolled out some key points, including that US businesses must keep American workers and not illegal immigrants; implement term limits for Congress; require mandatory mental competency tests for US politicians over 75 years old; increase domestic energy production; and prevent wars, among others. She said America is on a path of "doubt, division, and self-destruction, a path of fading patriotism and weakening power". Earlier, Haley had said that she would not run for the presidency in 2024 if Trump decided to run.