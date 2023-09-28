Polls Show That Donald Trump Maintains Strong Lead In Iowa And New Hampshire

As the political landscape starts to take shape for the 2024 election, likely Republican voters in Iowa and New Hampshire are keeping their options open, despite former President Donald Trump's strong lead in the GOP race, according to a recent CBS News/YouGov poll. The survey, conducted between September 15 and 24, reveals that more than 75% of likely GOP voters in these crucial early primary states are either considering other candidates alongside Trump.

However, when asked who they would vote for if the election were today, Trump maintains a commanding lead, with a 30-point margin in Iowa and a 37-point advantage in New Hampshire. Following Trump in both states is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with 21% support in Iowa and 13% in New Hampshire.

Breaking down the numbers, the poll shows that among likely GOP primary voters in Iowa, only 20% are exclusively considering voting for Trump, with 23% in New Hampshire sharing the same sentiment. In contrast, 48% of likely GOP primary voters in Iowa and 43% in New Hampshire are open to considering Trump along with other candidates. Furthermore, 31% of those surveyed in Iowa and 34% in New Hampshire are not considering Trump at all.

A closer look at the data reveals that many of Trump's supporters are open to alternatives, with a significant portion expressing support for him "with some reservations." Interestingly, voters who are exploring options beyond Trump often cite concerns about the former president's controversies and legal battles. They believe that the Republican Party should consider fresh faces for the upcoming election.

It's noteworthy that non-Trump voters in Iowa tend to lean towards Ron DeSantis, while Nikki Haley gains more consideration among a similar group in New Hampshire. Iowa's Republican caucus is scheduled for January 15, 2024, with New Hampshire's primary following suit in January (exact date yet to be announced). While Trump retains his dominant position, the poll highlights a significant segment of the Republican electorate in these pivotal states that remains open to exploring alternative candidates, making the 2024 GOP race an intriguing and dynamic contest.