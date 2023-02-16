Pompeo Calls Palestine Leader ‘known Terrorist', Israel Has 'biblical Claim On Palestine'

Former US Secretary of State from the Donald Trump administration, Mike Pompeo, who is planning to run for the presidency in 2024 on Wednesday said that Israel is "not occupying Palestine" but has biblical claims on those territories. As he hedged on the two-state solution for the conflict-ridden nations in a One Decision Podcast released on Thursday, Pompeo noted that the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is a “terrorist".

Former Secretary of State for the US dismissed Benjamin Netanyahu's recent judicial overhaul, as he propelled support for the Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank referring to it with names of Judea and Samaria. Pompeo also lambasted the former Obama administration for leading "negotiations" with Abbas, calling the Palestinian leader by his nickname— Abu Mazen. “[Israel] is not an occupying nation. As an evangelical Christian, I am convinced by my reading of the Bible that 3,000 years on now, in spite of the denial of so many, (this land) is the rightful homeland of the Jewish people,” said the ex-US Secretary of State.

“Our theory of the case was this — what is in America’s best interest? Is it to sit and wait for Abu Mazen, a known terrorist who’s killed lots and lots of people, including Americans, and given those martyrs money, for having done so?” Pompeo said of the Trump administration's foreign policies. “We said that’s just not in America’s best interest,” he added.

Trump was 'god-sent': Pompeo

Pompeo linked the foreign policies of the US with religious beliefs. “I’m for an outcome that guarantees Israeli security and makes life better for everyone in the region," he further justified his comments. The latter also made wide-ranging claims that ex-Republican leader, Donald Trump, was sent by "God" to save Israel. The ruling Republican party of the ex-Trump administration had underscored the importance of maintaining and strengthening peace in the Middle East by inking the landmark Abraham Accords.

The agreement signed on September 15, 2020, normalised relations between the Jewish State of Israel and the Arab nations of the UAE, as well as between Israel Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. The deal carved a pathway for increased co-operation between American, Israeli, and Arab countries on trade and investment, and also strengthened the abilities of all three to deter Iranian aggression through previously unheard-of historic Arab-Israeli defence co-operation.