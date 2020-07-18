US: Chinese Communist Party Trying To Dominate Global Communication Networks, Says Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has recently said that in addition to crushing freedoms in Hong Kong and threatening the independence of Taiwan, the Chinese Communist Party is also trying to dominate global communication services. As per reports, during his visit to Iowa on July 17, Popeo said that he had come across a report that stated that the Chinese were performing mass sterilization drives as well as mass abortions on Chinese Muslims in western China.

'China the perpetrator of human rights abuses': Pompeo

“Today, the Chinese Communist Party is crushing freedom in Hong Kong. It is threatening a free Taiwan and trying to dominate the world communications networks,” Pompeo said

Pompeo added that China’s action constituted some of the worst human rights violations. “A few weeks back, I read a report about the Chinese Communist Party forcing mass abortions and sterilisation on Chinese Muslims in Western China. These are some of the most gross human rights violations we have seen and I have referred to it as the stain of the century,” he added.

On July 17, the Trump administration also indicted 5 Chinese foreign nationals as well as two Chinese entities under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act.

Read: US' Pompeo Trolling China's Xi Jinping By Posting Pic Of His Dog With Winnie The Pooh?

Read: It's Time To Push Back Against Challenge Posed By China: Pompeo

The United States has reportedly also imposed sanctions against Chinese telecom company Huawei’s employees. The US also targeted other Chinese technology companies that allegedly provide support regimes engaging in human rights abuses globally. The United Kingdom has also announced that it will be banning Huawei. The move is being seen as a success by the Trump administration in its continued efforts to isolate the Chinese firm.

Read: Pompeo Says US Should Limit Which Human Rights It Defends

Read: Trump Wants North Korea Summit Only If 'real Progress' Possible, Says Mike Pompeo

As per reports, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo emboldened by UK’s decision to ban Huawei recently stated that this meant that the UK was joining the US and many other democracies around the world in becoming ‘Clean countries’. Pompeo's statement drew a response from Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying who claimed that none of the actions taken by the US is clean and that the US was simply playing dirty politics.

(Input Credit ANI)(Image Credit AP)