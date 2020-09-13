Pompeo Expresses Concern Over Turkey's Ops Over Mediterranean Gas; Urges For Diplomacy

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday, September 12, called for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict between Greece and Turkey over energy reserves in east Mediterranean waters. He also expressed concern over Turkey’s ongoing operations that are surveying for natural resources in areas where Greece and Cyprus assert jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean during a visit to Cyprus.

'We remain deeply concerned'

“We remain deeply concerned by Turkey’s ongoing operations, surveying for natural resources in areas where Greece and Cyprus assert jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean," Pompeo was quoted as saying by news agency AP. He further reiterated Washington's support for Cyprus' right to utilize hydrocarbon deposits in its territorial sea and exclusive economic zone.

The U.S. top diplomat further stated that the ongoing military tensions between two NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) allies only serve the alliance's foes. He said the increased military tensions between the two countries help no one but the adversaries who would like to see division in transatlantic unity, after holding talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

Pompeo also repeated that any potential hydrocarbon wealth should be shared equitably between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

READ | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expresses concern over Hong Kong activists' arrest

Turkey accused of violating international law

EU members Greece and Cyprus have accused Turkey of violating international law and have been trying to rally fellow alliance members to impose tougher sanctions against Turkey. Adding further, Pompeo said President Donald Trump has already spoken with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in hopes of ending the standoff.

Turkey, which doesn't recognise Cyprus as a state, maintains it has every right to prospect in those waters and is doing so to defend its rights and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots on ethnically divided Cyprus to a potential mineral bounty.

READ | Pompeo meets Abdullah on sidelines of Qatar talks

The warships of Greek and Turkish have been staring each other down in recent weeks as the latter's research vessels and drillships continue searching for hydrocarbons in waters where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic rights. Three sizable gas discoveries have been made inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone so far where energy companies including Total of France, Italy’s Eni and ExxonMobil are licensed to carry out hydrocarbons searches.

Anastasiades welcomes US stance

Anastasiades said he fully backed Washington's position that regional disputes should be resolved through dialogue and not by gunboat diplomacy. The Cypriot president repeated his government's offer to either negotiate with Turkey directly on marking maritime borders or taking the issue to the International Court of Justice. Pompeo’s visit to Cyprus also aimed to affirm Washington’s active engagement in the agitating region just four days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pitched Moscow’s offer to help ease tensions during his trip to the island nation.

READ | Pompeo addresses Afghan peace talks in Qatar

READ | Pompeo urges diplomacy in standoff over Mediterranean gas