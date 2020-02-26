Pompeo Says ASEAN Summit To Take Place In Las Vegas Next Month

US President Donald Trump has invited all the leaders of the South-East Asian nations for a summit in Las Vegas next month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly said on February 26. The summit which is scheduled to take place on March 12 will also involve Trump, international media reported citing US diplomats.

Pompeo while speaking at a media conference revealed the date of the meeting after he was asked if the summit with ASEAN leaders would be denied over coronavirus fears. ASEAN which stands for Association of South-East Asian Nations consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Pompeo reportedly said that the ASEAN summit is still being worked upon before saying that it will be held in the second weekend of March in Las Vegas.

Trump skipped the ASEAN summit in 2019

The US began sounding out South-East Asian leaders after Chile cancelled the Pacific Rim Summit in November due to major demonstrations in the country. The US President had skipped the 2019 ASEAN Summit and parallel East Asia Summit in Bangkok. He had instead sent his National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien in the meetings. Follwing which, most ASEAN leaders sent junior officials in the meeting, snubbing the summit themselves. 2019 ASEAN summit saw the lowest level of US participation till date.

Pompeo on February 25 said "We should seize the moment," when it comes to setting the groundwork for Afghanistan peace talks, international media reported. Back in Washington after visiting Africa, Pompeo told reporters that the truce in fighting was holding. He added that it was the first weeklong break and violence by all sides. A temporary truce between the United States and the Taliban took effect on February 21, setting the stage for the two sides to sign a peace deal next week aimed at ending 18 years of war in Afghanistan and bringing US troops back home.