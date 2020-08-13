Pompeo Says He Warned Russian Foreign Minister Against Bounties On US Soldiers

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said on August 10 that he had warned Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over the reports of bounties to kill American soldiers. In an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty posted on State Department’s website, Pompeo said that there will be an “enormous price to pay” if Moscow is offering bounties for the US or coalition troops in Afghanistan.

“If the Russians are offering money to kill Americans or, for that matter, other Westerners as well, there will be an enormous price to pay. That’s what I shared with Foreign Minister Lavrov,” Pompeo said.

The New York Times reported on June 26 that Russian military intelligence unit had offered incentives to Taliban-linked militants if they killed soldiers of coalition forces stationed in Afghanistan. White House has downplayed the reports of alleged Russian bounties, saying they were not verified or substantiated by the intelligence community.

Earlier, US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said that President Donald Trump had not been briefed on the reports of alleged Russian bounties because they were not verified or substantiated by the intelligence community. He also lambasted government officials for leaking classified information on alleged bounties offered to Taliban-linked militants to kill US troops in Afghanistan.

'Disturbing silence'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the administration’s “disturbing silence and inaction” endanger the lives of US troops and coalition partners. She said that Trump’s refusal to stand up to the Russians also jeopardises lives in the region, as the Afghan government and the United States are engaged in critical peace negotiations with the Taliban.

Pompeo asserted that Russians have armed the Taliban in the past and Iranians continue to arm them today. He said that the United States has made clear to each of them about American expectations and it will do everything required to protect and defend every American soldier and every soldier from any other country that’s part of the Resolute Support.

(Image: AP)