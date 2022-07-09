POTUS Biden Commits Gaffe Amid Speech; Reads Out Teleprompter Instruction 'repeat Line'

During a televised address on Friday, US President Joe Biden committed a gaffe after he accidentally read aloud the teleprompter instructions which said, “repeat the line". The incident happened while the POTUS was speaking about abortion rights in the country. Within no time, the incident went viral on social media as netizens and even Tesla CEO Elon Musk waded into the gaffe by taking a jibe at the POTUS.

In the video that has now gone viral on social media, Joe Biden was seen reading out a part on a teleprompter that said, “End of quote, repeat the line.”

Soon after the gaffe happened, the US President appeared confused and was seemingly struggling while delivering the speech. However, he picked up the pace in no time.

Joe Biden accidentally reads the part on the teleprompter that says "repeat the line" when they wanted him to say the line again lmfao pic.twitter.com/pS3GdXPe5N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

Elon Musk takes a dig at Joe Biden's gaffe

As the incident went viral on social media, tech mogul Elon Musk waded into the matter and took a jibe at Joe Biden. Sharing a snip from a scene from the 2004 movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, the Tesla boss captioned it, “Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President!”

Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President! pic.twitter.com/1rcqmwLe9S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2022

The meme shared by Elon Musk of the movie scene depicted a similar mistake made by the film’s protagonist where he reads his own name due to a teleprompter error. The dialogue in the meme read, “For the last time, anything you put on that prompter, Burgundy will read.”

US President announces slams Supreme Court's abortion decision

It is pertinent to mention that during the address, POTUS Joe Biden announced measures pertaining to the protection of abortion rights in the country. This decision was taken in response to the landmark decision by the US Supreme Court overturning Roe Vs Wade, a decades-old decision that had established a constitutional right to abortion. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to help protect access to services to terminate pregnancies.

US President Joe Biden in his speech condemned the court’s decision as “terrible, extreme and I think so totally wrong-headed” and not a constitutional judgment but “an exercise in raw political power”.

"What we're witnessing wasn't a constitutional judgment, it was an exercise in raw political power," President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House after quoting heavily from the dissenting opinion in the ruling.