POTUS Joe Biden Announces Karine Jean-Pierre As New White House Press Secy Replacing Psaki

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre will assume charge as the new Press Secretary of the White House after replacing Jen Psaki and further becoming the first black woman and member of the LGBTQIA+ community to hold the position. A White House statement read, “Today, President Biden announced Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to be Assistant to the President and White House Press Secretary. Karine will step into the Press Secretary role replacing Jen Psaki, who will depart from the White House on May 13.”

As things stand, Jean-Pierre is currently serving as the White House's principal deputy press secretary. Karine has been a long-time counsellor to POTUS Biden and has worked in key communications and political capacities in the Biden administration, the Biden campaign, as well as during the time when Biden was Vice President in the Obama administration.

'Karine will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration': Biden

While speaking about Karine’s promotion, President Joe Biden said, “I am proud to announce that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House Press Secretary,” the White House statement read. He went on to say that Karine not only has the expertise, talent, and integrity required for this challenging position, but she will also continue to set the standard for talking about the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts on behalf of the American people.

“Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration,” he added.

Furthermore, following Biden’s statement, Karine expressed gratitude to the President and First Lady in a tweet. She said, “Thank you ⁦@POTUS and @FLOTUS for this opportunity. It is a true honor. I look forward to serving this Administration and the American people. I have big shoes to fill. @PressSec has been a great friend, mentor and excellent press secretary.

Biden appreciated Jen Psaki’s responsibility as the Press Secretary

In addition to this, Joe Biden has also lauded Jen Psaki’s responsibility and dedication as the Press Secretary of the White House. He stated, “Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room. I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so.” Biden Further thanked Psaki’s contribution to the country and wish her the best in her future endeavours, as per the release.

According to a Sputnik report, citing US media, Psaki aims to swap sides from official spokeswoman to media member herself, with MSNBC being a possible new home for her. Psaki, who commenced her career in presidential politics as a White House communications official as well as a State Department spokesperson during the Obama administration, departed CNN to rejoin the Biden administration in November 2020, according to Sputnik.

Apart from this, Anita Dunn will return to the White House as a Senior Advisor and Assistant to the President, according to the White House. Dunn will help to accelerate the President's policy and communications aims after rejoining the White House staff from her communications and political consulting business, SKDK.

(Image: AP)