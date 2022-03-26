US President Joe Biden, who occasionally top the headlines for his bizarre activities, has yet again made a mistake publically by referring Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as US Secretary of State. It is to be noted that currently, Antony Blinken is holding the post of US secretary of state. According to multiple media reports, the bizarre incident took place when the 79-year-old US President was expressing gratitude to 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers for their commendable service. Currently, these paratroopers are stationed in Poland's Rzeszow. Apart from referring Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as secretary of state, Biden used Austin's former military title. Notably, the American troops are stationed in several NATO countries after Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine.

Biden calls Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin "Secretary of State" 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/H36jk34D4y — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) March 25, 2022

"The general, secretary of state, asked me if I would send over 12,000 troops. There are 1,00,000 American forces here now. We haven't had that in a long, long time, because we are the organising principle for the rest of the world. He said you sent the best, the best available in America, and that's all of you," Biden said on Friday. Meanwhile, this was not the first time when the US President has mistaken while pronouncing the name of US Defense Secretary. Earlier last year, he appeared to have struggled to name his defence secretary while giving thanks at a White House event. He referred to Lloyd Austin instead as the “guy who runs that outfit over there”.

An unfortunate metaphor for the Biden presidency 😴 😴 😴 pic.twitter.com/KTpMK6dKvA — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 1, 2021

This was not the only case when Biden topped headlines for making mistakes in public. During the presidential elections campaign last year, one of the videos shared by Donald Trump Jr. showed President Biden producing a bizarre sound in the middle of a talk show. According to some media reports published last year, the sound was that of a fart and possibly a very wet one. British online newspaper, The Independent on May 28, 2020, published a report in which the publication claimed Biden was talking about the economic recovery from coronavirus and the need for financial help and while saying this, he suddenly produced a bizarre noise that sounded very much similar to a fart. Apart from this, Biden was also filmed taking a nap in between the UN Climate Summit. During the Summit, a man who was reportedly a security officer came to Biden and probably asked him to wake up.

