POTUS Joe Biden Supports NATO's Open-door Policy In Call With Sweden, Finland Leaders

US President Joe Biden on Friday spoke with Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland President Sauli Niinistö and discussed the close defence and security cooperation between countries while stressing on his support for NATO's open-door policy.

"I spoke today with PM Andersson of Sweden and President Niinistö of Finland to discuss our close defence cooperation and strengthening Transatlantic security. I expressed full support for NATO’s Open Door policy and each country’s right to choose its security arrangements," POTUS Joe Biden tweeted on Friday (local time). The White House also informed the development in a press release, stating, "President Biden underscored his support for NATO’s Open Door policy and for the right of Finland and Sweden to decide their own future, foreign policy, and security arrangements."

"The leaders also discussed the close partnership among our countries across a range of global issues, based on our common values and interests. They reiterated their shared commitment to continued coordination in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people affected by the war," the statement further read.

Finland and Sweden set to apply for NATO membership

In response to Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden are likely to formally apply to join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the forthcoming days. Both nations claimed that Moscow's actions have altered Europe's security dynamics and that the Putin administration's nuclear threats need NATO's collective self-defence capabilities, VOA News reported on Thursday.

Furthermore, Finland's Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto on Tuesday told CNBC that the country would be ready to submit its application to join the NATO military alliance after finishing a few more procedures. Following Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine, the Nordic country has been mulling to join the alliance.

However, Finland is not alone in rethinking its security strategy. Against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, Sweden has also been reconsidering its position. Finland’s minister for foreign affairs also claimed that Sweden is expected to submit its NATO application "around the same time" as Finland.

Russia warns Nordic states against joining NATO

Over the past months, Moscow has repeatedly warned Sweden and Finland against joining the military alliance. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in mid-April said that Finland and Sweden will "face consequences" if they step forward with their membership. The Kremlin added that it would be "forced to restore military balance" by enhancing force deployment in the Baltic region. Russia also warned of potential nuclear weapon deployment unless the countries decided to scrap years of non-alignment with the US-led bloc.