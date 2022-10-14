A horrifying FBI file that has recently been declassified revealed a highly unsettling list of items retrieved from the house of the serial killer and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer, which includes power tools, human bones, and other terrifying objects. According to a Lad Bible report, between the years 1978 and 1991, Dahmer—also known as the Milwaukee cannibal—murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys. He also had a reputation for taking up to 84 polaroids of his victims as gruesome 'mementos' of his misdeeds.

The unsettling file contains graphic information on the evidence that the Milwaukee Police Department forwarded to the FBI crime lab in Quantico, Virginia, for review.

Jeffrey Dahmer polaroid camera's images

One of these images showed Jeremiah Weinberger, 23, who, on July 5, 1991, became Dahmer's fifteenth victim. Dahmer's right leg and foot were also visible in this picture. The other two photos which were provided to the FBI, showed David Thomas, Dahmer's eighth victim, and 22-year-old Ernest Miller, who was Dahmer's seventh victim.

To aid in precisely identifying the culprit and victims, the police department asked the FBI to go through these images. Further, these images were important in Dahmer's eventual arrest after his revolting collection was uncovered in his nightstand cabinet.

According to an Independent report, on the night of July 22, 1991, police raided Dahmer's apartment, number 213 at 924 North 25th Street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after his final victim Tracy Edwards managed to escape while still wearing a handcuff on one wrist. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 32-year-old victim admitted to authorities that Dahmer had threatened him with a knife.

When police entered the flat, they discovered the knife in Dahmer's room along with the handcuffs' key.

Further, the open drawer had about 80 Polaroid pictures of Dahmer's victims that were posed, undressed, and dismembered, according to Oxygen. In addition to this, when Dahmer tried to run, the police wrestled him to the ground and handcuffed him, putting a stop to his homicidal spree.

Other horrific items retrieved from Dahmer's apartment

However, the 74-page report contained more information than just these gruesome images. A number of Dahmer's tools, which include saw blades, knives, a power drill, a hypodermic needle, as well as pieces of skull with drill holes were also discovered, Lad Bible reported.

Police chief Philip Arreola said in the correspondence to the FBI on August 12, 1991, “The remains of eleven decapitated, dismembered victims were discovered in the apartment of Jeffrey Dahmer.”

The documents also underlined that frozen organ samples, teeth, as well as other human remains which were discovered at Dahmer's residence, were sent to the crime lab for examination. Besides this, fabric samples for his bed, sofa, and carpet were also sent for review.

Additionally, police discovered acid barrels that Dahmer had used to disintegrate the bodies of his victims. Cops also found a blood-soaked mattress as well as his instruments, including a hammer and uncovered where Dahmer would mutilate his victims, the report continued.

According to a Sun report, in his fantasies, Dahmer envisioned turning his victims into submissive, nearly brain-dead creatures that he could keep around his house. His evil attempts killed them, and his plan never succeeded. He admitted to police that he was completely controlled by his sexual desires and that he required his victims to "do everything he needed."

In the year 1992, Dahmer was given 16 consecutive life sentences and imprisoned in Wisconsin's Columbia Correctional Institution. Two years later, fellow prisoner Christopher Scarver beat him to death with a metal rod.

(Image: AP)