Power Outages Grip Southern American States As Nicholas Pours Torrential Rains

Hundreds and thousands of people have been left in complete darkness after Tropical storm Nicholas battered Louisiana, Houston, and Texas. The storm brought along over 30.5 centimetres of rain creating a potential threat of flash floods in the areas. As per reports, Hurricane Nicholas struck the coast of Texas, crashing onto land along the Matagorda Peninsula. Along with 60m per hour winds, the hurricane swamped the areas with torrential rains in the Deep South. According to the US Weather Department, the storm's centre was just 15 miles southwest of Houston.

Citizens suffer massive plight due to power outages

On September 14, more than 4,50,000 homes remained in pitch darkness after Hurricane Nicholas uprooted power poles during its movement across Houston. According to the CenterPoint Energy report, by Tuesday morning power was quickly restored in many districts, however, devastations due to intensified wind gusts made it difficult for over 3,500 power restoration crews to work. As per the latest updates, about 1,00,000 homes still remained without electricity supply in Texas and Houston.

As reports by ABC 13, residents of the southern, central and eastern areas were mostly impacted by the stormy weather. The wind damage was maximum in Brazoria and Galveston Counties in Texas. "The wind damage was more than expected," CenterPoint VP Brad Tutunjian told the news channel. Several trees fell on electric poles across Houston, elongating the power restoration time. Meanwhile, citizens called on the power department for their slow progress.

Alerted by the forecasts, schools in the Texas Gulf Coast area called off online classes on Monday. Additionally, Houston schools also decided to halt classes until the situation was restored. The potential threats also forced COVID-19 vaccination camps to remain shut in Houston's Corpus Christi area. The weather department further warned about two or three follow-up tornadoes in upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coast, the Associated Press reported.

Louisiana suffers the major blow this hurricane season

Hurricane Nicholas disrupted life and business in Louisiana that was slowly making its way to normalcy after a deadly flood caused due to Hurricane Ida slammed the southern state of the United States from August 26 to September 4. The disaster caused 66 direct deaths and 43 indirect ones. As of Tuesday, about 95,000 residents remained without power, the news agency reported quoting a utility tracking site poweroutrage.us.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)