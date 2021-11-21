Pregnant Women Infected With Delta Variant At Higher Risk Of Stillbirth, Warns CDC

Coronavirus’ Delta variant has increased the risks of a ‘stillbirth’ among pregnant women whether or not they had contracted the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, two new studies published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Nov. 20 shockingly revealed. A research was conducted to establish if the COVID-19 is associated with an increased risk for adverse perinatal outcomes among pregnant females, and it was found that in almost 1,249,634 delivery hospitalisations done between March 2020–September 2021, women infected with COVID-19 gave stillbirth.

While a relatively lower risk was noted among the women without COVID-19, it wasn’t completely dismissed. Stillbirths are defined as fetal deaths at or after 20 or 28 weeks of pregnancy.

“Prevention strategies, including vaccination before or during pregnancy, is critical to reducing the impact of COVID-19 on stillbirths,” the US CDC warned. “During the pandemic, it further added, there is increased risk for the women to have an adverse pregnancy outcome, or maternal and neonatal complication.”

There’s also an unprecedented rise in the number of pregnant women that are now becoming seriously ill with the novel coronavirus, the CDC stated, citing the reports from doctors nationwide. "We are seeing loads of pregnancy complications from Covid-19 infection," Dr. Ellie Ragsdale, director of fetal intervention at UH Cleveland Medical Center told US news agency NPR.

Premature deliveries, abnormally high blood pressure, pregnancy loss due to COVID-19

Some of the delivery complications reported among pregnant women are premature deliveries, abnormally high blood pressure, as well as pregnancy loss, Ragsdale stressed. Among 1,249,634 deliveries at 736 hospitals during March 2020–September 2021, 53.7% of women were non-Hispanic White. Overall, 15.4% had obesity, 11.2% had diabetes, 17.2% had a hypertensive disorder, 1.8% had a multiple-gestation pregnancy, and 4.9% had smoking (tobacco) documented on the delivery hospitalization record. Overall, 21,653 (1.73%) delivery hospitalizations had COVID-19 documented. Among these, a total of 8,154 stillbirths were documented, says the CDC.

With a rate of just .59%, stillbirths were quite uncommon in the US, and the world before the pandemic. But recently, as the COVID-19 gripped the world, this rate has risen by about .98% among expectant mothers that were infected with COVID-19, the CDC report informed.