President Biden Hails India's Robust Democratic Values, Says 'No Discrimination'

US President Joe Biden emphasised the power of democracies as he expressed his delight in hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his official State visit. The US President underscored his appreciation towards India's participation in the summit for Democracy process and lauded its efforts of sharing with the other democracies. Boasting the shared values between India and US, he stated that both nations have been successful in maintaining the democratic values as it's in their DNA.

Joe Biden hails robust Indian democracy

"India is now the most populous country in the world and it's a democracy. In India, there’s absolutely no discrimination in the democratic values as the benefits provided by the government are accessible to all irrespective of caste, creed, age, or any kind of geographic location. Not only, this but the efforts made by India toward participating in the democratic process and sharing its knowledge, technical expertise, and experiences with electoral management bodies of other democracies are laudable," said President Biden.

Drawing a parallel between both nations, President Biden asserted that Indians and Americans are innovative, creative and have the capability of turning obstacles into opportunities. He added that the citizens of both countries cherish freedom and celebrate the democratic values of universal human rights due to Press freedom, Religious freedom, Tolerance and diversity which is mostly a challenge around the world.

"Both countries have a tradition of recognising the diversity represented in their nations and celebrating the contributions of all their citizens. Democracy, freedom, and the rule of law are the shared values that anchor global peace and sustainable development. We understand that it has the brilliance and the backbone of our people as diverse in talents and traditions that make us strong as a nation. It’s democracies that do that", the US president said.

In keeping with the spirit of leaving no one behind, PM Modi and President Biden committed to working towards ensuring that the fruits of economic growth and well-being reach the underprivileged. They also committed to pursue programs and initiatives that would facilitate women-led development, and enable all women and girls to live free from gender-based violence and abuse.

President Biden reiterated that the India-US partnership is among the most consequential in the world, that is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than at any time in history. "With PM Modi's visit, we are demonstrating once more how India and the United States are collaborating on nearly every human endeavour to deliver progress. Together, we are unlocking a shared future of what I believe to be unlimited potential".