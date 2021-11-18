President Joe Biden Calls On FTC To Probe 'illegal Conduct' As Gas Prices Soar In US

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, 17 November called on the Federal Trade Commission to probe if “illegal conduct” is the cause of hiking gas prices in the country. According to American Automotive Association, the fuel prices in America taking a toll on citizens’ pockets and are averaging above $3.40 a gallon. It has also been forecasted that over 48 million Americans are expected to hit the road next week to drive to Thanksgiving celebrations. Addressing the situation, Biden reportedly wrote a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan.

As per a report by ABC, Joe Biden in a letter to FTC Chair, wrote, “The bottom line is this: gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even though oil and gas companies' costs are declining. The Federal Trade Commission has the authority to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump. I believe you should do so immediately.”

Moreover, an ABC News/ Washington Poll has suggested that 70% of those surveyed rated America’s economy negatively, indicating that surging gas prices can pose a massive political problem for the US President. The poll also showed that 38% have said that the US economy is in “poor” condition. About 59% of Americans overall and political independents blamed the Democratic President for the rapidly-rising inflation.

The Biden administration had previously asked the commission to monitor the gasoline market in the country to determine if any illegal conduct took place earlier this year. It had prompted FTC to increase their oversight on the merges of oil companies that led to fewer options for consumers, as per the media report.

Biden said maths of gas prices don't add up

However, Biden has noted that the math doesn’t add up when it comes to the pricing of gas. According to him, while the price of unfinished gasoline, before the addition of ethanol and other liquid, plunged over 5% in last month but the overall prices are up 3%. As per the report, Biden said that usually, the prices for unfinished gas coincides with what is utilised to fill up the car tanks.

In the letter to Khan, Biden reportedly said, “The unexplained large gap between the price of unfinished gasoline and the average price at the pump is well above the pre-pandemic average. Meanwhile, the largest oil and gas companies in America are generating significant profits off higher energy prices.”

"I do not accept hardworking Americans are paying more for gas because of anti-competitive or otherwise potentially illegal conduct. I, therefore, ask the commission to further examine what is happening with oil and gas markets and that you bring all the commission's tools to bear if you uncover any wrongdoing," he added, as per ABC News.

