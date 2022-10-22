President Joe Biden Says Boris Johnson's Comeback To Power Is A British Decision

US President Joe Biden on Saturday was asked about his opinion on Boris Johnson trying to make a comeback to replace Liz Truss.

"Do you think that would be good for the US-UK relationship?" a reporter asked Biden ahead of his Marine One departure. "That’s a British decision," responded the US leader in a carefully worded answer, refraining from displaying any form of interference in British politics.

Biden had earlier commented on departing British Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation, saying, that she had remained a "great partner” to Washington, assisting with countermeasures to support Ukraine's war shoulder to shoulder. The President of the United States, although, did not say whether Truss' resignation was a correct move, or that he was supportive of her ousting.

“Well, that’s for her to decide,” Biden told reporters at the White House ahead of boarding the Marine One to head to the state of Pennsylvania. “But, look, she was a great partner in Russia and Ukraine. And the British are going to solve their problem," Biden noted.

White House released an official statement shortly after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned. “The United States and the United Kingdom are strong allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change,” Biden said. “I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine. We will continue our close cooperation with the UK government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face," Biden added.

Ukraine's Better Call Boris meme stirs backlash

As Biden refrained from commenting on British politics, the Ukraine government, a day earlier, publicly threw support for ousted British prime minister Boris Johnson's return garnering widespread controversy. Taking to the official Twitter account, the Ukraine government shared what was described as a "cheeky meme" featuring Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk that was altered to show the face of Boris Johnson. The message alongside the now-deleted tweet read, "Better Call Boris."

Ukrainian government considers Johnson as a steadfast ally, who during his premiership, pledged that Russia's president Vladimir Putin "must fail" in his resolve in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Johnson a "great friend" when he was ousted by then-Conservative Foreign Minister Liz Truss in early September. Ukraine's tweet backfired as many on Twitter stated that Kyiv was attempting to interfere in British politics.