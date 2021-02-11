President Kovind Accepts Credentials Of Five Envoys In Virtual Ceremony

President Ram Nath Kovind on February 11 accepted the credentials from Ambassador/High Commissioner from the Republic of El Salvador, Panama, Tunisia, the United Kingdom and the Argentine Republic. Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador Guillermo Rubio Funes, Ambassador of Panama Yasiel Alines Burillo Rivera, Ambassador of Tunisia Hayet Talbi, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic Hugo Javier Gobbi and High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Alex Ellis. The envoys underlined the strong partnership that their countries have with India.

While speaking on the occasion on Thursday, President Kovind conveyed his best wishes to all the envoys on their respective appointments. According to the official news release, President said that India enjoys ‘warm and friendly relations’ with all five nations and noted that the ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity. He also extended gratitude towards the governments of the envoys for supporting India’s candidature for the non-permanent seat of United Nations (UN) Security Council for the term 2021-22.

President Kovind acknowledged ‘strong’ ties

President Kovind also said that India has been at the frontline in the global efforts to facilitate a coordinated response to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. He also stated that under the Indian government’s Vaccine Maitri initiative, “highly affordable” vaccines were manufactured in India and the doses have already reached several nations. In their respective remarks, all five envoys also underlined the “strong partnership” that their nations have with India and “conveyed the commitment of their leaderships to strengthen relations with India. The envoys also lauded India’s efforts in providing COVID-19 vaccines to the international community.”

"President Kovind said that India has been at the forefront in the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 to ensure our collective health and economic well-being. He further stated that under Government of India's Vaccine Maitri initiative, highly affordable vaccines made in India have already reached several countries, re-enforcing our reputation as "Pharmacy of the World," said an official statement.

