US: Sanders Says Presidential Rival Bloomberg Can't Generate 'energy' Needed To Win Polls

Democratic US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Saturday claimed that fellow presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg would never win the White House because he could not generate enough 'excitement and energy'. According to reports, Sanders also said that Mayor Bloomberg would be unable to generate the excitement required to improve voter turnout. Sanders made the statement while speaking in an event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sanders wants to build momentum

According to reports, Sanders, who is eager to build momentum after winning New Hampshire and a photo-finish for first place in Iowa, was critical of Bloomberg and his position on minimum wage laws, policing, taxing the rich and regulating Wall Street in his Las Vegas speech.

According to the election schedule released by the Democratic party, Nevada will be the next state to hold elections in the race to pick a Democratic opponent for Republican President Trump during the upcoming presidential elections in November. The Nevada primaries will be held on February 22.

Reports indicated that Mike Bloomberg was not present in the event in Las Vegas and will not be competing in Nevada. He has instead chosen to focus on the states that vote during March 3's 'Super Tuesday'. Those states will include Virginia where Bloomberg campaigned last Saturday.

Reports suggest that Sanders’ remarks appeared dismissive of other candidates who were present at the Las Vegas forum. The candidates included former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and and former Vice President Joe Biden who has criticized Sanders in his speech, though not by name, for his previous support to gun manufacturers.

Senator Elizabeth Warren. who was also present at the forum, told the crowd that she had picked up someone's cold after '100,000 selfies'.

Democratic Party Caucuses

The 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries and caucuses are a set of electoral contests that are organised by the Democratic party in order to select almost 4,000 pledged delegates. These delegates with their pledged votes will elect Democratic nominee for president of the United States in the 2020 US presidential election. The election started in February this year and will go on till June 2020.

The elections take place in all 50 US states, as well as the District of Columbia, five US territories and Democrats Abroad which consist of all Democrats living permanently or temporarily abroad.

Originally there were 29 candidates from the Democratic Party but as of February 2020, 21 have dropped out of the race.

