'Presidential Harassment', Tweets Trump Amid Wave Of Controversies

US President Donald Trump who has driven a fresh wave of criticism against him just after the House of Representatives impeached him, repeated his cry foul on January 9 and tweeted 'Presidential Harassment'. Trump recently caused a dramatic escalation in the Gulf region by directing an airstrike which killed Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani.

While the Congress was already against Trump and impeached him on the charges of 'obstruction to congress' and 'abuse of power', they also criticised the US air raid which was 'without informing Congress'. Currently, the US President awaits the impeachment trial to be held in US Senate after Pelosi presents the articles of impeachment.

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

Trump questions Pelosi's delay

In respect to the country's Defence terms, while Trump is facing varying opinions, he is still maintaining his stance of doing nothing wrong even after being impeached. Trump had called his Ukrainian counterpart and asked for an investigation to pose harm on his political rival in US, and held the military assistance in return. While that controversial phonecall of Trump is the centre of the impeachment, the Republicans who have supported Trump through months turned impeachment into a partisan issue.

The US politicians are currently waiting for Pelosi to present the charges in US Senate for trial. Trump believes that Pelosi 'doesn't want' to hand over the Articles of Impeachment in teh Republican-led House because it is a 'joke'. With no further information of proceedings of the Houses, Trump resurrected in its defence and called the impeachment 'scam'.

Pelosi doesn’t want to hand over The Articles of Impeachment, which were fraudulently produced by corrupt politicians like Shifty Schiff in the first place, because after all of these years of investigations and persecution, they show no crimes and are a joke and a scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

Pelosi on recent US airstrike

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement on January 8 announcing the upcoming vote on a War Powers Resolution to limit the US President's military actions regarding Iran. The statements came in the wake of Iran firing multiple missiles on Iraqi military bases housing US troops. Even though there were no casualties, it was Iran's way of retaliating against Soleimani's killing. Pelosi has called the January 3 airstrike as 'provocative and disproportionate'.

The House is moving forward with @RepSlotkin's War Powers Resolution limiting the President’s military actions regarding Iran. The Admin must work with the Congress to advance an immediate, effective de-escalatory strategy which prevents further violence. https://t.co/i3KU9bqWqh pic.twitter.com/9bwnjBMjnz — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020

However, Trump has time and again reassured his 'America first' approach wherein a statement after Iran's strike, the US President praised his country which is 'no longer dependent' on the Middle East for oil. Even though during Trump's address of January 8 there was not any mention of war, he significantly toned down his threats and mentioned imposing 'punishing sanctions' on Iran as a response to Rouhani's aggression.

