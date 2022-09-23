Presidents Can Declassify Documents By Just Thinking About It: Trump Makes Bizarre Claim

In a bizarre claim during a televised interview, former US president Donald Trump claimed that the Presidents can declassify documents if they wanted, even just by "thinking about it." Trump made the unsubstantiated claims while speaking about the ongoing federal investigation into classified documents that were recovered by FBI agents from his Florida residence Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

Trump appeared to claim that he and other presidents could declassify documents on a whim. While the former US President Trump made such statements, it is to be noted that only an officially designated "original classification authority" can move to declassify the documents. The presidents do have the authority to declassify documents on their own accord, as was said by ex Republican leader.

"Is there a process? What was your process to declassify?" host Hannity asked Trump. "There doesn't have to be a process, as I understand it," Trump responded. "You know, different people say different things, but as I understand it there doesn't have to be."

You can simply say 'It’s declassified': Trump

Trump continued that if "you're the president of the United States you can declassify just by saying: ‘It’s declassified.' Even by thinking about it," he stressed. "There doesn't have to be a process. There can be a process, but there doesn't have to be. You're the president, you make that decision…I declassified everything," the former US president further stated. His remarks came just a day after a federal appeals panel lifted a judge's hold on the Justice Department's ability to use classified records seized from his house in the ongoing criminal investigation.

The ruling from a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has cleared the way to apparently resume the use of the recovered documents to evaluate whether to bring criminal charges in the investigation. A New York's attorney general also sued Trump, his company, and his three children alleging business fraud involvement to gain some prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, was the result of Democrat's three-year civil investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization.