'Pretty Intense': US Brothers Cover Over 800-meter-long Highline In Just 37 Minutes

Moises and Daniel Monterrubio, two brothers from San Francisco have claimed to have set a record for the longest Highline in Yosemite National Park, where the stunt was performed and also in California. Highlining is an extreme sport, in which a narrow strip of nylon webbing is strung between cliffs. The performer has to carefully heel-toe their way from one end to the other end.

According to Associated Press, the siblings, both of whom are training to be rope access technicians, have been thinking to attempt the high altitude stunt for over a month. Speaking to San Francisco Chronicle, 26-year old Moises said that they would think about crossing the void, every time they went there. "It was pretty intense and dangerous. But we made it happen,” he said.

Earlier this month, the sibling duo along with a group of 18 friends and other highliners strung a single 2,800 foot (853) meter long line from Taft Point west across a series of gulleys that plunge 1,600 feet (488 meters). The whole setting took a total of six days and required the brothers to manoeuvre through trees, rappel down and climb up mountains several times.

Daniel, 23, walked the line first and fell three or four times in the wind but made it across. Then Moises, also falling twice but catching himself on the line above the craggy landscape. They took a total time of 37 minutes. In Highlining, all the performers are attached by a harness to a 3-inch steel ring around the webbing. In case of a fall, they can either haul themselves back up to balance or shimmy back to an anchor point.

Image: AP