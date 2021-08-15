Prez Joe Biden Increases US Evacuation Deployment To Afghanistan, Warns Taliban

US President Joe Biden increased the number of US troops sent to Afghanistan on Saturday to assist in the evacuation of the embassy workers, Afghan civilians and cautioned the Taliban. After consulting with his national security team, Biden announced that a total of 5,000 US forces will now be sent to manage evacuations and the conclusion of the US operation after 20 years on the ground. He warned the Taliban that if they put US people or their mission in jeopardy there will be consequences.

Ashraf Ghani says, ‘Talks are underway to help end the conflict'

According to a news agency, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani committed not to "imposed war on people" and cause any more fatalities and claimed talks were underway to help end the conflict. According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's spokesperson Ned Price, Blinken spoke with Ghani by phone on Saturday.

They talked about the importance of ongoing diplomatic and political efforts to stop the bloodshed. Biden stated that Blinken would also talk with important regional parties about the Taliban's intensifying march on Kabul. According to the US Central Command, more American military personnel arrived in Kabul earlier to secure the safe departure of American embassy staff and Afghan citizens who worked with the US forces. The Pentagon anticipates that roughly 30,000 civilians will need to be evacuated before it can complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan by August 31, the timeframe set by Biden.

Given the country's armed forces' disintegration, Biden's decision to take soldiers out of Afghanistan has drawn more attention, but he explained he had no option and blamed some of it on Donald Trump. He stated that when he took office, he inherited an agreement struck by his predecessor, that put the Taliban in the greatest military position since 2001 and gave the US forces until May 1, 2021.

Biden will not hand over the battle to fifth-generation

He further added that he was confronted with a choice, stick to the accord, with a short extension to get their forces and friends out safely, or build up the presence and send more American troops to fight in another country's civil war. Two Republicans and two Democrats preceded him as the fourth president to preside over American troop deployment in Afghanistan. He said he would not hand over this battle to a fifth-generation.

Image- AP