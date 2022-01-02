Prince Andrew Has No Documents To Support His 'inability To Sweat' Claim: Lawyers

Prince Andrew's attorneys have acknowledged that he has no documents to back up his claim that he has the 'inability to sweat.' The lawyers also admitted that there are no witnesses to back up Andrew's claim that he was in Pizza Express on the night he is accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre, Daily Mail reported.

This comes after accuser Giuffre's lawyers sought proof of the British royal's alleged inability to sweat as part of a civil case against him in a New York court. In 2019, Duke of York had stated in an interview that his inability to sweat as a result of an injury during the Falklands War was proof Giuffre was lying about the sexual assault. However, Giuffre, who was 17 at the time of the alleged crime, claimed they danced together in a London nightclub and that Prince was 'sweating heavily.'

Giuffre's lawyers have requested documents relating to the embattled royal's purported medical ailment of anhidrosis, hypohidrosis, or inability to sweat, according to court filings. The request is part of Giuffre's civil case against the Prince, in which she alleges that he sexually abused her when she was 17 years old after she was trafficked to him by the late sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein and his 'partner' Ghislaine Maxwell. However, Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied the accusation against him. Andrew also strongly denies his meeting with Giuffre despite a photo showing them together in March 2001 at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell - the British socialite convicted for grooming young girls in the sex abuse case.

In addition, Giuffre's legal team has also sought all documents pertaining to Prince Andrew's travels and meetings, dating back to 2001, when she claims the royal abused her on three separate occasions. One of the requests is for information on the royal's journey to and from the Club Tramp nightclub in London and a Pizza Express in Woking, England. In an interview with BBC, Prince Andrew had claimed that he was at the Pizza Express the night Giuffre alleges of the assault on her.

Prince's lawyers urged court to dismiss case claiming 'false charges'

Earlier in October, Prince Andrew's lawyers also urged the court to dismiss the case claiming Giuffre has filed this frivolous lawsuit in order to get a "payday" at the Duke's expense and those closest to him. The lawyers further stated that Giuffre may have been the victim of sexual assault by Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting a sex-trafficking prosecution. Meanwhile, Sigrid McCawley, an attorney for Giuffre, described the plea to dismiss the case as "simply another old attempt by Prince Andrew to escape the legal merits of the case," the Associated Press (AP) reported.

(Image: AP)