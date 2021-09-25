Prince Andrew Receives Court Papers In Sexual Assault Case

Duke of York Prince Andrew has received court papers in connection with a sexual assault lawsuit, American officials confirmed. Earlier this month, his lawyers’ confirmed that they have received the documents but his legal team denied it. Now, on Friday, it was confirmed that the papers were served to the British Royal on 21 September, according to The Guardian.

Last week, the issue of whether or not Andrew had been notified about the case-known as service of proceedings-was contested. Calling it “potentially defective”, a firm representing the Duke questioned the authenticity of the documents. But now it has been reported that lawyers of both the accuser and accused held a conversation on 21 September and also agreed on giving the UK Queen’s son an extension in replying to the papers. The new deadline has now been extended to 29 October.

A lawsuit was filed by Virginia Guiffre in August against Prince Andrew for sexually assaulting her. She is also an accuser of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was later associated with Prince Andrew. As per reports, Virginia was trafficked to the UK by Epstein to establish a physical relationship with Prince Andrew when she was 17-year-old.

Giuffre was a minor at the time of the alleged abuse, which she claims took place at the same time when financier Jeffrey Epstein had been sexually abusing her. Her lawyers asked district judge Lewis Kaplan for help, accusing the duke of evading the paperwork, comparing it to a "hide and seek game behind palace walls."

Giuffre's lawsuit is baseless: Duke's lawyer

Prince Andrew's lawyer Andrew Brettler stated at a court hearing on Monday that Giuffre's lawsuit is baseless, nonviable and perhaps unconstitutional, according to Sky News. Prince Andrew has disputed all of Giuffre's allegations. In a written order, Loretta A Preska, District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York stated that the duke has the right to request information about the settlement between Giuffre and Epstein.

Prince Andrew is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The 69-year-old is the ninth in line of accession to the British throne.

Image: AP