Prince Andrew's Ex-girlfriend Claims Bill Clinton & Jeffrey Epstein Were 'like Brothers'

Former US President Bill Clinton and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were so close, they were “like brothers”, said one of Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriends, Lady Victoria Hervey. One of the well-connected former lovers of the Duke of York, made the explosive remark in a documentary, adding that both the disgraced US Financier and the 42nd President of the United States “loved” being around the royal.

In a new ITV documentary which aired on Tuesday night, “Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile”, explored the relationship between UK Queen Elizabeth II’s son, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and the convicted sex-offender Epstein. In the 45-minute documentary, Hervey said, “Clinton was definitely very close to Jeffrey”.

Hervey, 45, also said that she got to see the powerful group of three in close proximity as a longtime friend of Epstein’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, who first introduced her to Andrew. It is to note that Hervey dated Prince Andrew only briefly in 1999. In the same documentary, the 45-year-old recalled, “I don’t know if you saw the paintings that were in Jeffrey Epstein’s house? One of them being a portrait of Bill Clinton wearing the dress that Monica Lewinsky wore when they had the affair”.

“So yeah, he was super close to Jeffrey Epstein. They were like brothers, you know, and he was close to Ghislaine as well,” Hervey said in the documentary.

Hervey believes she was used as a “bait”

According to New York Post, Hervey was a high-profile ‘It Girl’ at the time as she is the daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol. In the documentary, she said that she believes Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein used her as “bait” while the due hunted for young girls for the paedophile to abuse. Hervey even insisted that it was the same reason why Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein and Clinton were attracted to Prince Andrew. However, since the years-old scandal finally broke out recently, the royal has been scraped off his titles.

Hervey told ITV special, “Prince Andrew was a son of the Queen of England. Americans love that. Jeffery loved that. Bill Clinton loved that”.

Meanwhile, others featured in the documentary claimed that Queen’s son and Ghislaine Maxwell were so close that it was assumed they had once been a couple. While Epstein was found dead in his cell while awaiting a trial in 2019, Maxwell was convicted last month for grooming young girls to be abused by her partner, the financier. It is to note that Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of the UK’s disgraced media baron Robert Maxwell. Additionally, Hervey blamed being “really young and naive” for not realising what both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were pulling off at the time.

“I don’t think Jeffrey could have done any of it without Ghislaine,” Hervey said. “It was kind of like a Batman and Robin and they were a double act.”

