Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Shaken After Dangerous Paparazzi Car Chase

In a chilling reminder of the tragedy that befell Princess Diana, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle found themselves caught in a harrowing paparazzi car chase that nearly ended in disaster, as per various reports. The incident occurred on May 16, as the couple was leaving the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Awards in New York City.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly pursued by aggressive photographers who were determined to track their movements and uncover their whereabouts during their visit to the city. The dangerous chase lasted for over two hours, with photographers relentlessly tailing their vehicle, resulting in multiple near collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, and even two NYPD officers, as per reports.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'shaken' by incident

According to a report from Elle, this unsettling event has deeply affected Prince Harry, who has been reflecting on the parallels between this incident and the tragic circumstances that led to his mother's untimely death. Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi in Paris.

According to a source close to the couple, Prince Harry has confided in friends, revealing that the car chase was the "closest I have ever felt" to understanding the fear and danger his mother faced. The source also disclosed that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were shaken by the incident, expressing their relief that no one was harmed.

In an official statement, a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their dismay at the reckless actions of the paparazzi, describing the car chase as a "near catastrophic" event. They emphasised that while public figures attract public interest, the pursuit of their personal lives should never come at the expense of safety.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed their involvement in assisting the private security team protecting the royal couple. In their statement, the NYPD acknowledged the challenging nature of the transport due to numerous photographers, but thankfully, there were no reported collisions, injuries, summonses, or arrests.

The incident has reignited the ongoing debate surrounding the invasive tactics employed by certain sections of the paparazzi. As the couple works towards advocating for change and safeguarding the well-being of public figures, the incident has underscored the importance of finding a solution that respects individual privacy while upholding the principles of a free and responsible press.