Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Sign Four-book Deal With Penguin Random House: Reports

After a tell-all explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry announced that he would be releasing a memoir by late 2022. According to publishers Penguin Random House, Harry's memoir will be intimate and heartfelt and will include the life lessons that have helped shape him. Now, as per reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a four-book deal with the publishing house.

Prince Harry's memoir

According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry has allegedly signed a lucrative four-book deal with Penguin Random House. As per the report, the second book will be released after the death of The Queen, while the first book will be released in 2022 during The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. As part of the deal, Meghan Markle will write a 'wellness' guide as the third book. A spokesperson of the couple slammed all the rumours of the alleged four-book deal and said that there will be only one book, that was the memoir that was officially announced by Prince Harry.

Prince Harry gave a statement about his upcoming memoir and said, "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." He added, "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the headlines after the explosive tell-all Meghan Markle's Oprah interview. The couple in the interview spoke about the struggles that they faced as senior members of the British Royal Family. In the interview, the Suits actress made many revelations about her mental health, British tabloids, racism and much more. Markle during the interview revealed that she was suicidal after seeing all the things that were reported about her in the tabloids. The actress also added that when she tried getting help for her mental health, a member from the Royal Family said that getting help would reflect 'poorly' on the family. She also revealed that there were discussions about how dark the skin their son Archie's skin would be before his birth.

Image: AP