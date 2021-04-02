Prince Harry And Meghan Weren't Married Before Public Wedding At Windsor: Archbishop 

As reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview continue to pour in even weeks after it was first aired, the archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed that he legally married the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. However, in the tell-all interview with American presenter Oprah Winfrey, the couple claimed that days before the public wedding, they had another private ceremony.

Meghan told Winfrey that “three days before our wedding we got married. We called the archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us...So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury.” However, Justin Welby has said that the couple was legally married only after the Windsor wedding that was watched live by millions of people. He also refused to disclose what occurred at private meetings before May 19, 2018.

“I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false,” said Welby, who is head of the church of England. READ | Top 5 explosive celebrity interviews similar to Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle

Welby told an Italian newspaper La Repubblica that “I won’t say what happened at any other meetings” and added that he’d had “a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding.” READ | Prince William 'struggling to hold back' after Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

Prince William denies Meghan’s ‘racism’ claims

Apart from Welby revealing that Prince Harry and Meghan were legally married only on May 19, 2018, another claim that the couple made during the bombshell interview has been dismissed by the royal family which was evidently rocked by Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview.

Earlier, Prince William broke his silence on Prince Harry and Meghan’s racism allegations and stressed on March 11 that the royals are “very much not a racist family”. Speaking for the first time since the explosive interview aired on CBS on Sunday night with American presenter Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Cambridge said he is yet to speak to his brother, Duke of Sussex about the two-hour-long talk of the trio.

As per the Telegraph report, while on a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, when Prince William was asked if he has spoken to his brother since the interview, the Duke of Cambridge replied, “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.”

Image credits: AP

