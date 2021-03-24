Prince Harry 'excited' After Landing Job As Chief Impact Officer At US-based Startup

After moving to California, Britain’s Prince Harry has joined Silicon Valley startup BetterUp as its chief impact officer. According to the company’s website, BetterUp is a professional coaching platform with a goal to fuel whole person growth through individual coaching and custom support. The startup listed the Duke of Sussex as part of its leadership team and further described him as a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist”.

BetterUp’s CEO Alexi Robichaux said, “As a true citizen of the world, he (Prince Harry) has dedicated his life's work to bringing attention to the diverse needs of people everywhere and advocating for mental health initiatives: from founding the Invictus Games, a platform for service personnel to use sport as part of their psychological and physical rehabilitation, to launching Sentebale, which supports the mental health and wellbeing of young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana”. READ | Prince Harry writes about Diana's death in book about children coping with loss

Prince Harry’s new role

In the same blog post, Prince Harry also said that he joined BetterUp because he believes that focusing on and prioritising mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that people never knew they had inside them. He added, “As the Royal Marine Commandos say, 'It's a state of mind.' We all have it in us”. He said during his decade in the military, he learned that "we don't just need to build physical resilience, but also mental resilience”.

"And in the years since, my understanding of what resilience means — and how we can build it — has been shaped by the thousands of people and experts I've been fortunate to meet and learn from," Prince Harry said.

According to CNN, at BetterUp, the Duke of Sussex is expected to have input into product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, and advocate publicly on topics related to mental health. He revealed that he had personally benefited from coaching provided by BetterUp and added he was matched with a “truly awesome coach” who gave him sound advice and a fresh perspective. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that apart from BetterUp, Prince Harry has also taken on another big job. Spotify has an exclusive partnership with Archewell Audio, a production company founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

(Image: AP)