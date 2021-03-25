Prince Harry Joins Leading Non-profit Organisation To Tackle 'avalanche Of Misinformation'

Raising concerns over an “avalanche of misinformation” in the digital landscape, Prince Harry, who only officially left the UK royal family this year, is joining the Aspen Insitute’s new Commission on Information Disorder as a commissioner. The Duke of Sussex along with 14 other commissioners and three-co-chairs will be conducting a six-month study on the state of misinformation and disinformation in the United States.

The non-profit Aspen Insitute on March 24 said it was “honoured” to have Prince Harry on board on the commission which was announced in January with a mandate to develop "actionable public-private responses." Now, the commission will begin to meet in April. The co-chairs of the Commission on Information Disorder include Journalist Katie Couric, Color of Change president Rashad Robinson and Chris Krebs, the former director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Prince Harry’s role associated with Aspen Insitute was revealed a day after the Duke of Sussex became “chief impact officer” at San Francisco life-coaching startup BetterUp as he develops his portfolio while leading an independent life in the US with his wife Meghan, son Archie and another baby girl who is due this summer. As part of the Aspen study, the 36-year-old will help in conducting a six-month investigation.

“As I've said, the experience of today's digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement. READ | How to watch Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in India? Find out

"It's my belief that this is a humanitarian issue," he said, "and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders. I'm eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis."

Prince Harry lands new job as tech executive

In another latest adventure in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lives after formally leaving the UK royal family and leading an independent life in the United States, Prince Harry has landed a new job as a tech executive in California. As per a CNN report, the Duke of Sussex has joined Silicon Valley startup BetterUp as its chief impact officer. The new role was confirmed by both the company and the spokesperson for Prince Harry.

BetterUp basically provides coaching and mental health services to clients and the company’s website now lists Prince Harry as a part of the leadership team and described him as a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.” Harry joined the Silicon Valley startup just weeks after he and Meghan gave a bombshell interview to American presenter Oprah Winfrey that gave an insight of their tumultuous lives as senior royals and the decision of stepping down and moving to another country.

Image credits: AP