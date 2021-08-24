Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Donate To Afghan Women’s Charity WAW Amid Taliban Takeover

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping up when it comes to helping out those in need in Afghanistan. A charity recently thanked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ Archewell Foundation for making a generous donation in light of the Afghanistan crisis. While taking to Instagram, the Women for Afghan Women (WAW) organisation posted a thank you message for the couple’s support in its efforts to relocate families.

The caption read, “We are immensely grateful for the generosity of the Archewell Foundation in support of our efforts to evacuate/relocate thousands of Afghan women, children, families, including our staff”.

It is worth noting that WAW is the largest women’s organisation in Afghanistan. It has more than 850 local staff who provided support services to women, children and families across the country. The charity’s goal is to transform norms of violence and oppression into that of peace and equality in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'speechless'

Meanwhile, this comes after the couple issued a statement last week saying that they are “speechless” after the Taliban took control of Kabul. They called on the public to “take action” and support charities helping the vulnerable. Calling for a joint show of humanity, the British royals asked their followers to unite and support organisations “doing critical work” to help those in need.

Expressing their views, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the situations in both Afghanistan and Haiti are “painful” and “heartbreaking” for them. Furthermore, they reckoned that it was not only the aforementioned crisis but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, exacerbated by misinformation and new variants that have left them petrified. Pertaining to the same, they appealed to people to aid the organisations doing critical humanitarian work.

"When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not. And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together," the couple wrote.

