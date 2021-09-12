Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pay Tribute To 9/11 Victims, List Out The Names Of 2,977

On September 11, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked 20 years of the gruesome terror attack on New York’s Twin Towers and killed approximately 3,000 people. Paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the Al-Qaeda-led attacks, the royal couple listed names of all the victims on the home page of their Archwell Foundation’s website. Titled “In Memoriam September 11, 2001,” Harry and Meghan listed the names of all 2,977 people who were killed.

Notably, the duke and duchess of Sussex especially turned the webpage in charcoal grey to mark the sombre occasion. In 2001, Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four planes — two crashed in the World Trade Centres, one hit the Pentagon building while the fourth crashed in Pennsylvania. Although the attack took place on American soil, it claimed the lives of people from over 90 countries. It also injured more than 6,000 people.

“It felt like an evil spectre had descended on our world, but it was also a time when many people acted above and beyond the ordinary,” said Mike Low, whose daughter, Sara Low, was a flight attendant on the first plane that crashed, as reported by AP. “As we carry these 20 years forward, I find sustenance in a continuing appreciation for all of those who rose to be more than ordinary people,” Mike told a ground zero crowd that included President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Queen Elizabeth II offers sympathies

In a message to US President Joe Biden, Queen Elizabeth II remembered the devastating attacks on New York and Washington, DC and offered her thoughts and prayers to the victims and the families affected by the incident. She stated, ''My thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty.'' The British Monarch also reminisced her visit to the World Trade Center in 2010. Along with honouring the victims of the attacks, she also honoured the heroes and communities who extended a helping hand to rebuild the area.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)