Prince Harry Says He Warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey A Day Before January 6 Capitol Riot

Prince Harry has said that he had warned Twitter Chief Jack Dorsey about his platform allowing a coup to be staged a day before Capitol riot in US took place in January. The Duke of Sussex, on Tuesday, addressed the audience at RE:WIRED- a tech forum in the US wherein he laid bare the conversation between him and Dorsey. During the virtual interaction, the British royal not only highlighted Twitter’s inaction on the issue but also Dorsey’s inability to reply to him since then.

“I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before. And then it happened and I haven’t heard from him since,” he said during a discussion on whether social media contributed to online hatred and spread misinformation, according to The Guardian.

On January 6, thousands of Trump supporters broke barricades outside the Capitol and entered the building by scaling walls using scaffolding and breaking windows. Inside the building, rioters banged on doors, tried to push through doors, and fought with police. As per reports, by 2 PM, Capitol Police ordered all staff, reporters, and nearby senators into the Senate chamber, which was sealed off and put on lockdown. Visuals from inside the Capitol show the rioters inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, inside the Congress and Senate Hall as police officers deployed tear gas inside the building. After the building was secured, at least four people lost their lives, 52 were arrested and over a dozen police officers sustained injuries.

'Hate, division and lies'

Additionally, Harry also slandered various social media websites stating that they were now being defined by "hate, division and lies”. Quoting a study that gauged the magnitude of online attacks on his wife Meghan, he further accused journalists of "amplifying the lies." "Perhaps the most disturbing part of this [study] was the number of British journalists who were interacting with them and amplifying the lies. But they regurgitate these lies as truth," he said as per The Guardian. The British Royal also briefly brushed upon his exit from Windsor Castle and its aftereffects by saying that Megxit is a 'misogynistic' term that was coined by a troll.

(Image: AP)