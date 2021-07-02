Prince Harry Says Lilibet Is 'very Chilled', But Having Two Children 'is A Juggle': Report

Speaking publicly for the first time about newborn Lilibet, Prince Harry termed their 28-day daughter “very chilled” while also noting that being a parent to two children “is a juggle.” Ahead of the unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue, which took place on July 1, on Wednesday, the Duke also made a surprise appearance at a London charity event to meet with seriously ill children. Prince Harry visited Kew Gardens in west London for an awards ceremony for WellChild Awards alongside singer Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie.

As per The Associated Press, Sheeran congratulated Prince Harry on the second child and said, “We just had a little girl ten months ago. You're still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?" To this, the Duke of Sussex replied, “Two is definitely a juggle” referring to Lilibet who was born on June 4 and 2-year-old Archie. Further, Hello! reported that he later told another guest at the event about his daughter. He said that they have been "lucky so far" as she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy. In a statement released by WellChild, Harry who lives in the United States with his wife Meghan and two children said the charity had “an extraordinarily special place in my heart.”

“Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild,” he said.

Prince Harry in UK for Diana statue unveiling

On July 1, Prince Harry reunited with brother Prince William for the ceremony of Diana statue unveiling that took place in Sunken Garden one of the places that Princess of Wales cherished the most in the Kensington Palace. During the brief ceremony, both William and Harry pulled away a green cloth covering the statue that uncovered the bronze figure of their late mother along with three children depicting her later years of life.

Both brothers issued a statement after their feud was also disclosed publicly by the Duke of Sussex in interviews and said, “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

IMAGE: AP