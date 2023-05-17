Prince Harry, Wife Meghan Markle Involved In ‘near Catastrophic Car Chase’ In New York

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and Meghan's mother found themselves in a harrowing car chase with paparazzi after being relentlessly pursued for over two hours, according to a spokesperson for the couple. The incident, which occurred after the couple attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday, has raised concerns about their safety and the actions of the paparazzi involved, as per a report from Sky news.

The spokesperson revealed that the pursuit resulted in multiple close calls, with near collisions involving other vehicles on the road, pedestrians, and even two NYPD officers. The intensity of the chase left the couple shaken and highlights the ongoing issue of aggressive paparazzi tactics, reminiscent of past incidents that have tragically unfolded. People still remember Harry's mother's death, as a result of a similar incident.

This was the couple's first public appearence since King Charles' coronation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had made their first public appearance since the coronation of King Charles, attending an awards ceremony where Meghan was honored with the Woman of Vision award. The prestigious accolade was presented to her at the Ms. Foundation for Women's annual gala, where she advocated for gender equity and inspire women to pursue their visions.

During her acceptance speech, the Duchess emphasised the importance of taking action and creating positive change, stating, "It's never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life... There is still so much work to be done." Her impassioned words resonated with the audience, highlighting her commitment to championing causes close to her heart.

However, the joyous occasion took a distressing turn as the couple, accompanied by Meghan's mother, became the targets of an invasive pursuit by paparazzi on their way home. The dangerous situation unfolded as they navigated the streets of New York, with the relentless pursuit endangering not only their lives but also the safety of other road users.