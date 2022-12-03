Prince William Meets With US President Biden; Both Share Memories Of Queen Elizabeth II

The President of the United States, Joe Biden on Friday met with the Prince of Wales in Boston, where they exchanged fond recollections of the late Queen Elizabeth II. As both of them were in Boston on Friday afternoon, President Biden welcomed Prince William at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum. After exchanging warm handshakes and engaging in a brief conversation, the two began to walk along the pavilion's edge of the structure.

Welcome to the states, Prince William. pic.twitter.com/S7aHv6wcCQ — President Biden (@POTUS) December 3, 2022

Furthermore, this meeting with the US President came at a time when Prince William and the Princess of Wales are in Boston for an event. The Royals are in the US to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an ambitious project started by Prince William to help address some of the planet's most severe environmental concerns. The event was slated for Friday.

According to CNN, the Prince was inspired to start the project by President John F. Kennedy's 1962 "moonshot" address, in which he pushed the United States with advancing space research.

Prince William in Boston

Besides this, the prince and Biden spoke for a half-hour and engaged in "a warm, friendly and substantive discussion", according to a statement from Kensington Palace. The prince discussed his long-term, worldwide aspirations for the award, the palace added.

Additionally, the US President will take part in a phone bank for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers when he is in Boston for a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, CBS News reported.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House, initially stated on Wednesday that Catherine, Princess of Wales, would also attend. However, the White House then announced that the president would only meet with the prince. The princess' schedule "sadly didn't allow," according to a British ambassador.

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden have had several encounters with members of the British royal family, most notably attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London in September. Prince William expressed gratitude to Biden for attending the Queen's services during their meeting in Boston. Earlier this year, Biden and the first lady Biden traveled to the United Kingdom to attend Queen Elizabeth II's burial.

Notably, the royals' three-day stay in Boston is their first in America since they visited New York in 2014. Earlier, just after their 2011 wedding, the couple went on a quick trip to California.

(Image: Twitter/ @POTUS)