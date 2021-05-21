Pro-Israel And Pro-Palestine Protesters Clash In New York City, Probe Ordered

Violent clashes erupted between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters at New York City’s famous Times Square intersection on May 20 (local time). The clash which left several injured broke out hours before Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire ending the gruelling 11-day war. Elaborating on the same to Fox News, officials from New York Police Department (NYPD) said that incendiary devices were also used in the clash.

Additionally, officials confirmed that at least two commercial fireworks were thrown at a car and one person suffered minor burns. Photos and videos which surfaced on the internet show protesters engaged in violent scuffles. Later, NYPD which tried to bring down the fight confirmed that it made several arrests pertaining to the same. The unprecedented unrest is currently being probed by the NYPD’s Arson Investigation squad.

Pro-Hamas demonstrators become violent earlier today at a Times Square protest pic.twitter.com/cXUDTH7acx — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) May 21, 2021

Say his name #EthanMade a teenager, minor brutally arrested by NYPD at the Free Palestine protest. Times Square NYC. pic.twitter.com/8HiiVme5Qn — yarants (@yarahshabana) May 21, 2021

Pro-Israel & pro-Hamas demonstrators clash at a protest in Times Square earlier this evening pic.twitter.com/mfYSYpHE0y — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) May 21, 2021

Cops in riot gear are at the ready at pro-Palestine protest in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/O4KJ8N9dxh — The American Truth (@17AmericanTruth) May 21, 2021

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Israeli media shortly after midnight on Friday broke the news that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet has approved a unilateral ceasefire to halt an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip. Shortly after this, Hamas confirmed via a spokesperson that it too would enter into a ceasefire and truce.

As per AP, Israel's public broadcaster Kan said the fighting was to halt immediately, while other TV channels said it would go into effect at 2 a.m. The 11 days of fighting had come after a month of religious tensions between Jews and Arabs in Jerusalem, as Hamas, which runs a quasi-democratic militant government in the Gaza Strip began firing what turned out to be an almost unending arsenal of rockets towards civilian populations in Israel.

The communal tensions in the lead-up to the conflict had occurred mostly in the West Bank and in East Jerusalem, areas that as such belong to Palestine but are occupied by Israel, and coincided with the holy month of Ramadan and Jerusalem day which is sacred to Jews. The strife had seen one of the most significant sites in Islam, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, stormed by Israel's security forces after 'extremists' (as per Israel) began pelting stones at the police and others at the Temple Mount - a location that is of enormous significance to Judaism, Christianity and Islam and includes the Western Wall which is the holiest site where Jews are allowed to pray. The Israel Supreme Court's impending verdict on cases of eviction of Palestinian families long settled at a place called Sheikh Jarrah also contributed to the escalation.

Image: Jewish Voice/Twitter