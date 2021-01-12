Pro-Trump Protest Outside Twitter's San Francisco HQ Flops, Only One Person Showed Up

The planned protest outside Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters against the platform permanently banning out-voted President Donald Trump failed on January 11 as only a handful of pro-Trump supporters showed up. The San Francisco law enforcement was geared up for the demonstration based on the messages posted this weekend on the popular far-right forum TheDonald.win that called on pro-Trump protesters to gather outside the tech giant’s offices. The demonstration was planned even though Twitter headquarter is largely deserted with most of the employees working remotely.

As per reports, one of the users of the conservative forum even urged others to bring zip ties to “citizen arrest violent agitators," as reported by San Francisco Chronicle. The police had deployed dozens of officers and even set up security barriers on Monday. However, only a handful of protesters turned up to the place after causing havoc at the US Capitol building on January 7 and taking the nation by shock. One of the protesters even told a local broadcaster, “I don't like being censored. And I feel conservative voices are being censored.”

Security was heavy around the @Twitter building today in downtown San Francisco ahead of a rumored protest by proTrumpers. Note lone pro Trumper with a sign, bottom left! Several counter protesters showed up, making it a 2:1 ratio! pic.twitter.com/ZecqPq8P0b — Cathy Chute (@jester4321) January 11, 2021

Police seem very prepared with augmented force and steel barricades to prevent protesters from getting on the sidewalk on the perimeter of the Twitter building pic.twitter.com/9dkONuKsBu — TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) January 11, 2021

Read - Trump's Homeland Security Chief Resigns Earlier Than Planned

Read - Trump Heads To Texas Border In Final Days To Showcase Wall

Donald Trump's Twitter account suspended

Throughout the four years of Trump administration, the US President's posts on Twitter were either flagged, removed, restricted or even banned on the platform. Trump was irked by the microblogging platform being 'discriminatory' or 'silencing the truth'. Twitter after US Capitol siege said, "After reviewing of tweets from the Donald Trump account and the context around them — how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

It added, "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open”.

Read - Officials: Manatee In Florida Had 'Trump' Scraped On Back

Read - Facebook To Take Down Pro-Trump Posts Like 'Stop The Steal' Ahead Of Biden's Inauguration

