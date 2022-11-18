Probe Into The Biden Family 'top Priority' For Republicans After US House Takeover

Members of the GOP are wasting no time in getting to work after claiming a majority in the US House of Representatives. According to BBC, Republicans have now set out to investigate incumbent president Joe Biden and his family on “priority." The lawmakers stated that their probe’s key focus will be the business dealings of the president’s son Hunter Biden, who is already being investigated by federal agents.

While the 52-year-old has not faced any charges over alleged tax offenses and gun purchase, Republican leaders remain adamant about an investigation, as it could help them understand if Joe Biden has any involvement in his son’s business dealings.

An interim report, which was released at Thursday’s press conference, claimed that the US President had deceived citizens about his role in his family’s business affairs. "In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with his family’s foreign partners and whether he is a President who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars and influence,” said James Comer, the incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

“The president's participation in enriching his family is, in a word, abuse of the highest order. I want to be clear: this is an investigation of Joe Biden, and that's where our focus will be next Congress,” Comer added. According to CNN, Comer is focusing sharply on over 100 Suspicious Activity Reports related to Biden’s family, and has revealed that the Treasury Department paid no heed to his appeals of providing the documents when Republicans were not in majority. “We would love to talk to people in the Biden family, specifically Hunter and Joe Biden,” he said.

What does the White House say about the probe?

Meanwhile, the White House has rebuffed the probe by calling it “politically motivated” and futile. “Instead of working with President Biden to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs, congressional Republicans’ top priority is to go after President Biden with politically motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories,” said Ian Sams, the spokesperson for the White House Counsel’s office.

“President Biden is not going to let these political attacks distract him from focusing on Americans’ priorities, and we hope congressional Republicans will join us in tackling them instead of wasting time and resources on political revenge,” Sams told CNN.