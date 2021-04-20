Prosecutors Call George Floyd Death A 'murder', Dismiss Drug Overdose Theory

Prosecutors on April 19 during the closing argument said that the death of George Floyd was caused due to Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher said that the judges must believe what they saw on the video and they must use their "common sense". He played the bystander video of Floyd held onto the ground by Chauvin’s knee pressing close to his neck for up to 9 minutes, 29 seconds, and onlookers yelled “officer stop, get off".

“Use your common sense. Believe your eyes. What you saw, you saw", said Prosecutor Steve Schkeicer.

The prosecutors delivered the closing argument to the jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial prepared to do deliberating. The defence meanwhile, said that the Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin was not responsible for Floyd’s death. They argued that he had acted reasonably but George Floyd was into substance and died due to the existing heart ailment. Judge Peter Cahill, has rejected the defence request on mistrial based on California Rep. Maxine Waters that the protesters could get aggressive and if there was no guilty verdict.

“Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” Judge Cahill was quoted as saying by AP.

Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson, told the judge that the fired police officer acted reasonably. He argued that Chauvin did what any other police officer would do in a similar situation. He said that the Ex-police officer found himself in a “dynamic” and “fluid” situation. He argued that Chauvin's camera and his police badge were knocked off by Floyd. He argued that Floyd had administered fentanyl and methamphetamine illegally, and they were the cause of his sudden death. The prosecutor Steve Schleicher also dismissed the attorney’s theory as “nonsense”. “Is that common sense or is that nonsense?” Schleicher asked the jury while rejecting drug overdose allegations of the attorney.

George Floyd death

George Floyd was a Black man who was arrested by four Minneapolis officer and he died in police custody after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck. After several minutes of pressing his neck, Floyd had said that he couldn't breathe but the officer continued. Floyd’s death had sparked protests in Minneapolis and beyond, and led to nationwide protests against racism.

(Images and Inputs from AP)