Protesters In Louisville Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor One Year After Her Death

Hundreds of people had gathered in Louisville in the United States for a rally to mark the first death anniversary of Breonna Taylor. The people demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by police during a raid at her home on March 13, 2020. The people had brought flowers, candles in Jefferson Square Park to pay tribute to her while all the surrounding roads had been closed.

Protesters demand justice for Breonna Taylor

Breonna Taylor's aunt Bianca Austin had worn her niece's emergency medical technician jacket said that we will show America what the community looks like. Austin spoke from a stage at Jefferson Square Park which was the place of protest for months last summer. The crowd shouted Taylor's name and said "No justice no peace" as they gathered near an outdoor memorial. Taylor's family led the protesters on a march past City Hall. US President Joe Biden on Saturday called Taylor's death a tragedy and a blow to her family, her community and America.

Breonna Taylor's death was a tragedy, a blow to her family, her community, and America. As we continue to mourn her, we must press ahead to pass meaningful police reform in Congress. I remain committed to signing a landmark reform bill into law.

Attica Scott, a Member of the Kentucky House of Representatives has said that she has filed a House resolution 93 and has demanded a full investigation in the murder of Breonna Taylor. She said that we cannot move forward when the justice for Breonna Taylor has not been served yet. She was arrested during summer protests in the city.

“We can’t expect people to continue to emotionally and mentally keep moving forward when there hasn’t been any justice yet for Breonna Taylor,” said Rep. Attica Scott, a state lawmaker who was tear-gassed and arrested during summer protests in the city. “We’ve been failed every single time from every level of government, and we need a freaking break.”

Today, I filed House Resolution 93 (https://t.co/4G5WE6IG6o) asking our new U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to fully investigate the murder of Breonna Taylor.



Thank you State @RepNimaKulkarni for signing on as a co-sponsor.#kyga21 #SayHerName #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/BE6iTeQcLH — Attica Scott (@atticascott4ky) March 12, 2021

Last year on March 13, the police officers had forcefully entered Breonna Taylor's house using a no-knock warrant as part of the drug raid. However, no drugs were found at her residence. The three police officers who had carried out the raid were eventually sacked. During the operation, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker had shot and wounded one of the officers. The Court earlier this month had dropped the charge of attempted murder against him and also dismissed the case permanently. During the protest he told the protesters, "they dropped the charges against me, but that is not where we finish." Taylor's death and George Floyd's death in the police custody in Minnesota had started protests against racism.

