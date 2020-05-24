US: Hundreds Protest Outside California's State Capitol Against Stay-at-home Orders

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of protesters rallied outside California's state Capitol on May 23, demonstrating against the stay-at-home orders even as restrictions were eased and they had more options for leisure. California Highway Patrol officers reportedly closed off the Capitol lawn to the protesters forcing the speakers to address the crowd from the back of trucks.

As per reports, an aeroplane flew above the protesters with a banner containing the picture of Governor Gavin Newsom and the words, ‘End his tyranny!’. A few of the protestors wore masks and considering the number of people gathered, social distancing rule went for a toss. Around 45 out of the 58 counties in the state have reportedly been granted permission to reopen most stores and public spaces if they meet state's standards for controlling the novel coronavirus. As per reports, authorities have urged people to continue practicing social distancing and follow other anti-virus measures as the death toll in the US nears 100,000.

Houses of Worship ‘essential’

Declaring houses of worship 'essential' to American life during COVID-19 pandemic, US President Donald Trump on May 22 ordered the governors to open all the religious places immediately. Trump alleged that some governors have considered liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but left places of faith.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now this weekend,” Trump said during his short briefing at the White House. Trump further said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will issue guidance to houses of worship on safely reopening. According to reports, his top advisers reportedly blocked the CDC from issuing guidance earlier, worrying it was too prescriptive of religious institutions.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, supporting the US President's decision to reopen churches, said: "It is safe to reopen your churches if you do so in accordance with the guidelines which are laid out". McEnany added, "Very stringent detail here about promoting hygiene practices. And there are five bullet points and cloth face coverings. If social distancing is not possible, it's recommended intensifying cleanings, promoting social distance. We lay them out meticulously."

Meanwhile, despite the rising number of coronavirus cases in the United States, Trump went to play a round of golf on May 23. His return to the course was the latest sign that he wants the country back to pre-outbreak times, even as the US death toll from the virus nears 100,000, twice what he once predicted it would be.

(Representative Image) (With inputs from AP)

