Psychotherapist Dr Aaron Beck, The Father Of Cognitive Therapy, Dies At 100

Dr. Aaron Temkin Beck, who was an American pioneering psychotherapist and popularly known as the 'Father of cognitive behavioral therapy', passed away on Monday at his residence in Philadelphia. This year in the month of July, Dr. Aaron Beck turned 100-year-old. The works of Dr. Beck had changed the way in which depression and other psychiatric diseases were diagnosed and treated. As per the Beck Institute for Cognitive Behavior Therapy, he died quietly while he was sleeping. He had co-founded the institution with his daughter, Dr. Judith Beck.

Quoting Dr. Judith Beck, the Associated Press reported, “My father was an amazing person who dedicated his life to helping others,” further stating that her father worked until his death. She went on to say that students, physicians, and researchers across multiple generations were inspired through his dedication and breakthrough research.

Dr. Aaron Beck pioneered the area of cognitive therapy

In the 1960s, at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Aaron Beck pioneered the area of cognitive therapy, a clinical kind of psychotherapy. According to cognitive therapy, patients are taught how to recognise and eliminate unreasonable negative beliefs about themselves, the environment, and the future. He even came up with treatment after seeing that his depressed patients had a lot of twisted negative thoughts, which he called "automatic thoughts".

Further, Dr. Beck uncovered that those patients who start to understand the poor logic behind their negative habitual thinking, like "I'll always be a failure" or "No one likes me", may have the possibility to conquer their worries and think more logically, which indeed reduces anxiety and improves mood. He even discovered that the effects of therapy lasted long after the patients had learned to tackle such ideas on their own.

Session targets and homework assignments are always included in cognitive therapy sessions, which adhere to a rigorous pattern. Cognitive therapy has also been used for the treatment of bulimia, anxiety attacks, social phobia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and drug addiction, among other things.

Meanwhile, the sensible approach to psychotherapy of Dr. Becks was not without its detractors. Although some psychologists had dismissed cognitive therapy as merely a morale booster, yet, it became obligatory training for psychiatry trainees. As other mental health experts dismissed his conclusions, he released most of his study in his own publication, Cognitive Therapy and Research.

He had written or co-authored 17 books, published over 500 papers, and earned awards from the Institute of Medicine, such as the Lesker Award, Heinz Award, as well as Sarnat Award. Beck was considered to be the top ten most important psychotherapists of all time by American Psychologist magazine in the year 1982.

Beck earned his bachelor's degree from Brown University in 1942 and his medical degree from Yale Medical School in 1946. In 1954, he joined the psychiatric department at Penn after working at institutions in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. Furthermore, the later study by Dr. Beck assessed the efficacy of cognitive therapy as part of a treatment program for schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder, and individuals who had attempted suicide many times.

