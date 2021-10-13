Puerto Rico To Lift Pandemic Curfew, Ban On Sale Of Alcohol As COVID Cases Fall

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi on Tuesday, 12 October announced his decision of lifting the COVID pandemic curfew and ban on alcohol sales. The two current restrictions will be lifted with effect from Thursday, according to AP. Pedro Pierluisi, however, informed that other restrictions will continue to remain in place, including wearing masks indoors in order to curb the spread of COVID, according to AP.

Lifting of pandemic curfew and ban on alcohol sales

The decision from Puerto Rico Governor Pierluisi came as the region reported a decline in the number of COVID cases and hospitalisations. Pedro Pierluisi mentioned that 70% of the Puerto Rico population has been vaccinated, according to AP. Furthermore, he revealed that the positivity rate for COVID tests have witnessed a decline and reached 3 per cent, in comparison to 10% that was witnessed in August. As per the current restrictions, the Puerto Rico administration has banned certain business sectors from operating between 12 am to 5 am. These restrictions imposed by the government will be lifted from Thursday.

According to AP, Puerto Rico has reported over 150,500 COVID cases and over 3000 fatalities have been reported due to coronavirus. Amid the surge in COVID cases in August, Puerto Rico's Governor had announced restrictions that included the closure of certain businesses and banning alcohol sales after midnight, according to AP. The government had also prohibited gatherings like weddings, concerts, birthdays and anniversary parties during that time. Restrictions imposed by the government included wearing masks outside if the people present there were 50 or more. In addition, the government had also ordered that people would need to show proof of their vaccination when they enter salons, casinos, gyms. Furthermore, the government had mandated proof of vaccination to employees of supermarkets.

COVID-19 situation in the US

According to US CDC, as of 11 October, the country reported 52,437 new COVID cases taking the overall tally to 44,401,209. The total number of fatalities reported due to COVID in the US has reached 714,243. According to US CDC, 187.7 million people have been fully vaccinated and 8.55 million have received booster doses.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP