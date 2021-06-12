Pulitzer Prizes Honours Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Documented George Floyd's Killing

Darnella Frazier was 17 years old when she observed something that would change her life forever on the evening of May 25 in Minneapolis, US. A black man called George Floyd was slain by cops three storefronts away from her. She captured the footage of Floyd's murder, which became crucial evidence in revealing America's ugly face to the rest of the world - a society that professes to be a land of freedom and equality yet stinks of endemic institutionalized racism.

The Pulitzer Prizes' official Twitter account announced Frazer's 2021 Pulitzer Prize Special Citation award on Friday, June 11. The Pulitzer Board announced in a statement that Frazer was honoured for recording Floyd's murder. According to Floyd's relatives, Frazier's footage was vital in the police officers' trial and conviction stated reports.

Pulitzer honours Darnella Frazier

Floyd, a 47-year-old black man from Minneapolis, United States, was shot and murdered by police. Floyd was caught after police received a tip that he was buying smokes with counterfeit cash. According to reports, Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held his knee on Floyd's neck and back for more than nine minutes, resulting in his death. Despite Floyd's repeated claims that he couldn't breathe, he didn't pay attention. Floyd had not reacted aggressively to the police action, indicating that there was no justification for the police abuse. The cops were charged with a number of offences. As per reports, Chauvin was convicted guilty of murder in the third degree and manslaughter in the second degree.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, US

Frazer, on the other hand, was extremely disturbed by the incident, and she expressed sadness throughout her testimony that she was unable to save Floyd. Floyd's assassination sparked nationwide protests, resulting in a slew of policy changes at the federal level. According to a report, Joe Biden, who became president of the United States in January 2021, said that the protests forced America to confront racism.

Picture Credit: AP/ Representative Image