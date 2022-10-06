Punjab CM Appeals For High-level Probe Over Murder Of Kidnapped Indian-origin Family In US

After the dead bodies of four Sikh family members were recovered from a farm in the US state of California on Wednesday morning, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called for a high-level probe into the matter.

Authorities on Wednesday informed that four Sikh family members, including an eight-month-old baby girl, who were abducted at gunpoint earlier this week in the US state, have been found dead.

After getting information, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed condolences over the death of an Indian-origin family.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made an appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to conduct a high-level inquiry into the death of the family who had origins in the state of Punjab.

Chief Minister said, “There was news of kidnapping and murder of four Indians in California, in which an 8-month-old girl has also been murdered. Very sad to hear this news. I share my grief with the families of the victims… and also appeal to the Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter.”

California में 4 भारतीयों के अपहरण और हत्या की खबर आई, जिसमें 8 महीने की बच्ची का भी कत्ल हुआ है..



ये ख़बर सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। मैं पीड़ितों के परिवारों के साथ दुख साझा करता हूं... साथ ही केंद्रीय विदेश मंत्री @DrSJaishankar से इस मामले की उच्च स्तरीय जांच कराने की अपील करता हूं। https://t.co/SFMuRBn4Q0 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 6, 2022

Four Sikh family members murdered in California

Earlier in the day, the Merced County Sheriff's Office released a chilling new video showing the moment the family was kidnapped. The family, originally from the Harsi Pind in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, was kidnapped from their newly-opened trucking business in Merced County in California on Monday.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said, "The bodies of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were found on Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana Road & Hutchinson Road."

Warnke further said that a farm worker near the orchard found the bodies and immediately contacted authorities. Notably, according to Warnke, all the bodies were found close together.

Merced County Sheriff's Office releases the kidnapping video

In the video released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office, Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh can be coming out of the business with their hands zip-tied together. Moments later, the kidnapper can be seen leading Jasleen and her 8-month-old baby Aroohi out of the building into a truck.

According to sources, the main accused Salgado (48) was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon and is currently in the hospital in critical condition after he tried to kill himself. Meanwhile, the sheriff's office said that his own family contacted authorities reporting that Salgado had admitted to them that he was involved with the kidnapping of the family.

“Tonight our worse fears have been confirmed,” the Sheriff said addressing a press conference. “We found four people from the kidnapping. They are in fact deceased,” Sheriff Vern Warnke said.

“The family (of the victims) have been notified. We have made arrangements through other contacts to try and get them,” he said. The police will process the scene of crime to determine the motive for the killings, he said.