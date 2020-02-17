Purse Discovered After 62 Years Reveals Fascinating Life Of American Teen

The unique contents of a purse lost by a young girl named Patti Ramgola in the year 1957 have been revealed as a custodian found the red bag stuck in the space between a locker and a wall in North Canton Middle School, Ohio.

The old worn-out bag was reportedly discovered by Chas Pyle, a custodian at the middle school while he was repairing the trim between the lockers and the wall upon the instructions of the school authorities. The school posted several images of the content of the bag on social media in order to find its rightful owner.

According to the reports, the investigation revealed that the pursed belonged to a woman that passed away in 2013, the school, however, contacted her children to retrieve their mother’s belonging. The school posted the pictures of the content of the bag online for the family to establish the connection with the belonging.

The school said in a post on Facebook that the five children of the woman gathered in the fall where they opened their mother's purse to inspect the content. The five were curious to have a glimpse into their mother’s life as a teenager at Hoover High School in 1957 and know what significant items women in the 50s had in their possession.

Read Funny Instagram Accounts To Follow For Never-ending Laughter

Read Caroline Flack's Heartbreaking Last Instagram Caption Before Committing Suicide

Several monochrome photos found from the 50s

The school authorities discovered a retro-style comb and some makeup, including powder and lipstick in the shade of “pastel pink.” It contained Bourjois Evening In Paris Rouge Compact, membership cards to the public library, YMCA and American Junior Red Cross. There were several monochrome photos of what appears to be of family and friends as well as a dog dating back to 1950.

Rumfola also carried 26 cents and a high school football schedule from 1956 where she had ticked off some games. A photograph had “Patti. Good luck to a swell girl and friend. Bonnie” inscribed on it. According to the reports, the children kept the pennies as a token of remembrance of their mother.

Read Photography Instagram Accounts For All Photo Enthusiasts To Follow

Read Jennifer Winget's Instagram Pictures Prove Her Love For Dogs