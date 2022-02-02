Putin Accuses West Of 'ignoring' Russia's Key Security Concerns In Ukraine Standoff

Amid a standoff between Moscow and the West over Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday stated that the US and its allies have ignored Moscow’s key security demands. Since December, Putin has said very little publicly about the crisis sparked by Russia’s buildup of tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine borders. Now, speaking at a news conference following a meeting in Kremlin with Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, Putin said that it was clear that the West has ignored Russia’s demands that NATO not expand to former Soviet nations, refrain from deploying offensive weapons near Russian borders and roll back deployments to Eastern Europe.

“It is already clear -- I informed the Prime Minister about this -- that the fundamental Russian concerns were ignored. We did not see an adequate consideration of our three key requirements,” Putin said as quoted by CNN.

He added that Russia had not seen "adequate consideration of our three key demands regarding NATO expansion, the renunciation of the deployment of strike weapons systems near Russian borders, and the return of the [NATO] bloc's military infrastructure in Europe to the state of 1997, when the Russia-NATO founding act was signed."

Further, speaking at the news conference, the Kremlin leader further accused the US directly of attempting to “draw us into armed conflict” over the Ukraine crisis by using the nation as a “tool” for NATO operations. Putin claimed that Washington’s main goal is to force allies in Europe to impose very tough sanctions against Russia or draw Ukraine into NATO. He added that the West has “conned” Russia by reneging on its promises in the early 1990s that NATO would not expand eastward.

Russian President open to more talks

The demands issued by Kremlin in December were rejected by Washington and NATO as nonstarters. However, they gave written responses to Moscow last week. Notably, the US and NATO have said that Putin’s demands violate NATO’s open-door policy and are non-starters in negotiations. Putin has not given any solution on Tuesday, but he said that he was open to more talks.

"I hope that this dialogue will continue," he said, adding: "I hope that we will eventually find this solution, although it is not an easy one, and we are aware of this. But what that will be, I'm not ready to say today, of course."

Ending the news conference, the Kremlin leader spoke about NATO’s history of deceptions. He claimed that the alliance promised to expand “not an inch” eastward. “They said one thing, they did another," Putin said. "As people say, they screwed us over, well they simply deceived us,” he added. The Russian President also reiterated his opposition to the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, and said Kyiv was attempting to retake Crimea - the Ukrainian territory annexed by Russia in 2014 - by military force, potentially bringing the alliance into open conflict with Russia.

