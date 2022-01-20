Putin Has Never Seen Sanctions Like The Ones I've Promised Over Ukraine, Warns Joe Biden

The Russian President Vladimir Putin has “never seen sanctions like the ones I promised will be imposed if he further advances into Ukraine,” warned US President Joe Biden on Wednesday. While speaking at a news conference to mark his one-year anniversary in office, Biden reiterated that Russia will be held accountable if it invades Ukraine. Amid tensions between the two nations, the US President said that he believes Putin doesn’t want full-blown war in Ukraine, but he added that his Russian counterpart would pay a “dear price” if he moves forward with a military incursion.

Biden warned Putin of significant economic consequences. But he also suggested a “minor incursion” would elicit a lesser response than a full-scale invasion of the country. The US President said that the level of punishment would depend on what Russia’s invasion looks like. “It is going to be a disaster for Russia if it invades Ukraine,” Biden stated, adding that US partners and allies are ready to impose severe costs and significant harm to Russia and its economy.

Further, Biden suggested that he would limit Russia’s access to the international banking system if it did invade Ukraine. Moreover, he informed that the US has already shipped over $600 million worth of “sophisticated defence equipment” to the Ukrainians. He said that the cost of going into Ukraine in terms of physical loss of life for Russians is going to be “heavy, real and consequential”.

Ukraine border tensions

Tensions between Russia and the West have been soaring ever since Moscow ramped up its military presence near its border with Ukraine, raising concerns of a possible Russian ‘invasion’. It is to mention that Biden's comments came hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a visit to Kyiv, accused Russia of planning to reinforce the more than 1,00,000 troops it has deployed along the Ukrainian border and suggested that number could double "on relatively short order". Ukraine, on the other hand, has said it was prepared for the worst and would survive whatever difficulties come its way.

Russian military activity has been increasing in recent weeks. Moscow has even sent an unspecified number of troops to its ally Belarus, which also shares a border with Ukraine. Some military experts have suggested that Russia could send its forces through Belarus in the case of a broad invasion, effectively stretching out Ukraine’s defences by taking advantage of the two nations’ 700-mile border.

(Image: AP)

